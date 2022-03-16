National Association Croquet hosted in Dannevirke

Two of the best Greg Bryant (foreground) and John Christie from Morrinsville in different matches.

Dannevirke's Rangatira Croquet Club hosted a rare event in New Zealand from March 4-6 – in fact, the only National Handicap Singles Association Croquet tournament in New Zealand.

Of the 19 croquet centres in New Zealand, 14 sent their winner to compete for the Arthur Ross Memorial Cup named after a pioneer in New Zealand Croquet, multiple winners on a global scale including English Champion in 1955.

The ornate Arthur Ross Memorial Cup.

The cup was first played for in 1979 and was won by Paul Skinley, who learned his skills as a high school student in Dannevirke and went on to perform well nationally representing Wellington.

Association Croquet is the traditional form of the game with golf croquet the faster new version – a bit like T20 is to test cricket. Some liken it to billiards as the shot played is always taken into consideration of the next shots to come. It is very tactical – some liken it to chess.

Over three days there were three rounds per day, each taking up to three hours and by Sunday afternoon the finalists were found - Greg Bryant from Wellington and Peter Fage from Taupo.

It was a titanic battle with Fage holding an early advantage only for Bryant to come through in the later play to peg out.

Association Croquet is not played very often and a handicap version is even rarer – the difference between the handicaps converted to extra shots given to the highest handicap.

For regular trophy winner and Croquet NZ sports development officer Greg Bryant his win was extra special as he had never won the trophy. He said he loves coming to Dannevirke which has six lawns in superb condition (even this year despite the water shortage - a tribute to Ian Power) and the hospitality is outstanding.

Runner-up Peter Fage was surprised to make the final as he has played Association Croquet for only four of his seven years in croquet. He is Taupo's club captain and a keen all-round sportsman.