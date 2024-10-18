Napier City Council says it is likely to cost $175,000 to repair the Tom Parker Fountain in Napier.

Thousands of people have feasted their eyes on the visual delight of the Tom Parker Fountain since it was built in 1936.

But four months ago the lights went out after Napier City Council discovered deterioration in the storerooms beneath the fountain.

The council said filling the void is a health and safety matter and will likely cost $175,000, which includes a structural engineer, geotech engineer, ground penetrating radar scanning and contractor remedial costs, including site security and fill material.

“Other costs yet to be finalised are for the electrical upgrade, new water pump which is long overdue and resurfacing the fountain pond and centre structure.