Napier’s Tom Parker Fountain will cost $175,000 to light up again

Linda Hall
By
Assistant Editor, Hawke's Bay Today·RNZ·
2 mins to read
Napier City Council says it is likely to cost $175,000 to repair the Tom Parker Fountain in Napier.

Thousands of people have feasted their eyes on the visual delight of the Tom Parker Fountain since it was built in 1936.

But four months ago the lights went out after Napier City Council discovered deterioration in the storerooms beneath the fountain.

The council said filling the void is a health and safety matter and will likely cost $175,000, which includes a structural engineer, geotech engineer, ground penetrating radar scanning and contractor remedial costs, including site security and fill material.

“Other costs yet to be finalised are for the electrical upgrade, new water pump which is long overdue and resurfacing the fountain pond and centre structure.

“While the work is being undertaken the old electrical services and fountain pumps would be replaced with 21st-century technology, which will include new programmable, colour-changing LED lighting that will be a lot brighter than the earlier lighting.”

It is expected to be up and running in December.

Point Cloud Scanning discovered the issues were under the footpath beneath the fountain and reinforced concrete and reinforcing steel had deteriorated.

The fountain was named after Napier menswear businessman Tom Parker who donated £1000 towards the cost of building and installing it. The Napier Borough Council contributed the remaining funds and Parker chose the site on Marine Parade.

The opening ceremony was held at the Sound Shell as the area surrounding the fountain could not contain the thousands of people expected for the event.

Since then the Napier landmark has delighted not only locals but people from around the world.

