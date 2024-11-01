Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier’s Scinde Lodge Freemasons on using social media to attract new members

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Napier's Scinde Lodge Past Master Richar Millea stands in the buildings Lodge Room. Photo / Jack Riddell

Napier's Scinde Lodge Past Master Richar Millea stands in the buildings Lodge Room. Photo / Jack Riddell

  • Napier’s Scinde Lodge Freemasons have launched a social media campaign to attract younger members amid declining numbers.
  • The campaign’s success has brought fresh ideas and energy to the lodge.
  • The Freemasons say they are open to change and evolving with the times.

It felt odd to see an advertisement offering the opportunity to join what is perceived in popular culture as an “insular secret society”.

But many men in Hawke’s Bay will have seen exactly that when an ad inviting them to join Napier’s Scinde Lodge Freemasons popped up on social for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today