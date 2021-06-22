Napier's Kennedy Rd remains down to one lane after suspected pipe burst

A suspected wastewater pipe burst on Kennedy Rd closed the road for a few hours last night. Photo / NZME

A suspected wastewater pipe burst on Kennedy Rd closed the road for a few hours last night. Photo / NZME

Three lanes of Kennedy Rd re-opened on Tuesday night after crews worked to repair a suspected wastewater pipe burst.

One lane of Kennedy Rd near Bill Hercock St remained closed on Wednesday morning and traffic management is in place, a Napier City Council spokeswoman said.

The council notified residents at 3.30pm on Tuesday of the suspected pipe break and asked residents not to flush toilets, empty baths or use dishwashers and washing machines.

At 4.50pm the road was closed in both directions from Bill Hercock St to Downing Ave, this was later updated to between State Highway 2 and Bill Hercock St.

About 9pm the road was reopened and residents were told they could resume water use.