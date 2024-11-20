041222parade2(2) pic slug
Napier City Business Inc. (NCBI) is bringing Christmas to Napier’s CBD with a month-long celebration filled with festive events and activities.
This year’s lineup is designed to create a lively festive atmosphere in the heart of Napier.
NCBI general manager Pip Thompson is thrilled to bring the community together in the art deco city this Christmas, allowing locals to support local businesses.