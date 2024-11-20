Advertisement
Napier’s CBD lights up for Christmas with month-long festive celebrations

Jack Riddell
Napier City Business Inc is bringing the festive season to the art deco city's CBD. Photo / Paul Taylor

  • Napier City Business Inc. is hosting a month-long Christmas celebration in Napier’s CBD.
  • The festivities include a tree lighting ceremony, Mrs Claus' Happy Hour, and Santa’s summer grotto.
  • NCBI will also give away 150 free coffees and 150 free ice creams on November 28.

Napier City Business Inc. (NCBI) is bringing Christmas to Napier’s CBD with a month-long celebration filled with festive events and activities.

This year’s lineup is designed to create a lively festive atmosphere in the heart of Napier.

NCBI general manager Pip Thompson is thrilled to bring the community together in the art deco city this Christmas, allowing locals to support local businesses.

Starting the season will be Light up the Night, the city’s tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 23, featuring live entertainment, face painting, and market stalls.

“Light up the Night is the start of something special for Napier,” said Thompson.

“A new tradition we hope families will look forward to every year. If Rockefeller Center can do it, why can’t Napier.”

Thompson promises this year’s tree is “brighter and better than ever” featuring extra lights and new features.

Mrs Claus is also coming to town for a midweek bar hop across the city dishing out spot prizes and holiday cheer as a part of Mrs Claus’ Happy Hour, and Santa is bringing his summer grotto to the city from December 14 to 17.

Plus, as part of Napier City’s 150th commemoration on Thursday, November 28, NCBI will be giving away 150 free coffees and 150 free ice creams.

For more details about all these events visit napiercbd.co.nz.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.

