Napier's calm between the storm and the earthquake

Local Hawke's Bay woman captures image of anticrepuscular rays off Marine Parade, Napier. Photo / Averil Mucalo

After Thursday evening's thunderstorms had swept across Hawke's Bay and the North Island Averil Mucalo took this image of a "weird light" on Marine Parade.

According to MetService meteorologist Angus Hines this scene is of anticrepuscular rays.

"Essentially, the sun is directly behind the camera or the person standing there.

"The reason it looks like they're all converging to a single point is more of a perspective thing, and in fact, they are parallel rays, but as they go towards the horizon they look like they all converge."

This is the opposite of crepuscular rays, which is when rays come from a hidden sun and look to fan out.

"It's a forced perspective," Hines added.