Getting ready for the annual blanket drive are (from left) MP Stuart Nash, St Paul's Presbyterian Church office administrator Bridget Dunn and Christian Lovelink operations manager Ian Jones.

Winter is almost upon us and the need for warm bedding continues to be a high priority.

MP Stuart Nash's annual blanket drive is in its third year and will run from Tuesday, May 10 until Friday, May 13, with the help of local churches.

Clean blankets and duvets of any size can be dropped off at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson St, and St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester St, Taradale, between 10am and noon.

Christian Lovelink operations manager Ian Jones says the aim of the drive is to ensure everyone has access to enough warm bedding. Last year the organisation gave more than 500 blankets and 700 duvets to families.

"Every year we have been overwhelmed with the response of the community to this drive and Christian Lovelink is ready to see the items are redistributed quickly to those that need them."

• For more information phone Christian Love link on 0800 333 346.