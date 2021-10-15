Napier West triumphs in Hawke's Bay's Wakely Shield

Napier West 14 Rewi Repia on the burst against Hastings West. Photo / Warren Buckland

WB151021wakely3.JPG Impromptu haka for the winning team Napier West. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier West have won the Betta Inspect It Hawke's Bay Wakely Shield final against Hastings West.

The under-50kg development - which started in 2003 to assist the development of Hawke's Bay junior rugby - played out at Taradale's Tareha Park this week and finished on Friday.

This year's tournament boasted eight teams, when typically there were six.

The 17-year-old tournament was named after Adele Wakely following her 50 years of service and support to junior rugby in Hawke's Bay.

Communications manager Caitlin Wakely, granddaughter of the shield's namesake, the late Adele Wakely, earlier said the cancellation of the 2020 event made this year's competition extra special.

"There's an air of gratitude this year," she said.

There were also a record number of 10 female players in this year's competition.