Napier-Wairoa road closures: Emergency rock scaling after State Highway 2 Putorino slip

NZTA contractors carried out out rock scaling work in the Waikare Gorge on SH2 south last night and will be doing it again tonight under traffic management.

Traffic management will be in place overnight this weekend on State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa while crews undertake emergency rock scaling to remove rocks from a slip.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said stop/stop traffic management, where traffic is held in both directions, will be in place just north of Waikare Gorge Bailey Bridge from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28.

A rockfall overnight Tuesday initially blocked both lanes before it was quickly cleared and the road opened to a single lane with traffic management and a lower speed limit in place.

Acting system manager Ray Edwards said a subsequent geotechnical engineer assessment found additional rocks that needed to be removed as soon as possible.

“The emergency works are critical to ensuring we can get this section of SH2 back to two lanes as quickly and as safely as possible,” Edwards said.

Overnight rockscaling will take place on State Highway 2 just north of Waikare Gorge Bailey Bridge this weekend. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency
“Please expect delays of up to 30 minutes as a result of the works. We’re aware this work will cause significant delays and we hope that by doing it at night, we may be able to minimise disruption to people’s travel.”

