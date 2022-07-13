Napier viewing platform re-opens after damage

Damage to the platform. Photo / Carmel Gardner

Marine Parade's viewing platform has been re-opened after damage temporarily closed the Napier attraction.

Large swells pounded the platform on Tuesday, which is believed to have caused minor damages to the platform which were discovered on Wednesday.

A picture shared on social media shows a large concrete block protruding from the structure.

Big swells batter the viewing platform on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council workers temporarily closed the platform on Wednesday afternoon.

However, it was in use again on Thursday morning, with people again enjoying views from the platform.