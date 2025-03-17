The Viewing Platform on Marine Parade beach, Napier, which is the first city in NZ to have a full evacuation model developed. Photo / Getty
If (or when) a tsunami approaches the city of Napier, the roads to safety won’t be traffic-free for those trying to find high ground.
Because of that, an evacuation model has been developed - the first time one has covered an entire city in New Zealand.
The computer-based tsunami evacuation model aims to help Napier residents understand the potential congestion points leading up to Bluff Hill from the town centre, and between the Pandora Bridge and Hospital Hill as people seek higher ground.
A video of the model developed by scientists from GNS Science, which was not quite ready for publication on Tuesday, is being revealed to the community at a first-look public presentation tomorrow at 6pm at Napier Boys’ High School Hall.
The model simulates the movement of people evacuating across all of Napier after a long or strong earthquake that could cause a large tsunami.