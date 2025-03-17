The presentation will use the updated evacuation maps and highlight the importance of travelling on foot or by bike during a tsunami evacuation and the need for multiple evacuation routes.

The Viewing Platform on Marine Parade beach, Napier, which is the first city in NZ to have a full evacuation model developed. Photo / Getty

This research is part of a three-year project called “Agent models of tsunami evacuation behaviour to improve planning and preparedness”, funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Endeavour Fund.

William Power, a tsunami modeller at GNS Science, said the new models provided valuable insights to support safer evacuations.

“The models show where congestion may occur and how long it could take people to evacuate if they leave immediately following a long or strong earthquake.”

He said the insights could help the Napier residents prepare and develop contingency plans for routes that may become blocked.

Power said that evacuation via road could be made harder by earthquake consequences such as landslides and liquefaction which could lead to impassable roads and gridlock.

“Evacuating on foot or by bike is strongly recommended for those in urban areas to help all people reach safety as quickly as possible.”

The presentation will also include preliminary simulations of evacuations from Westshore and Bayview that include vehicles as well as pedestrians.

The models emphasise the importance of practising multiple evacuation routes.

Shane Briggs, the acting group manager of Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, said knowing alternative routes was critical because some roads may be blocked or unsafe after an earthquake.

“Practising your tsunami hīkoi helps you act quickly and safely if a real evacuation is needed.”

He said it was crucial to understand the natural warning signs of a tsunami.

“If you feel a long or strong earthquake, don’t wait for official warnings, evacuate to high ground or inland immediately.”

The presentation will also show how these models can help Civil Defence Emergency Management, Napier City Council, and the community improve evacuation planning and preparedness.