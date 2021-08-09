Napier-Taupō Rd open on Tuesday after snow day, caution advised

Snow fall seen on the Kaweka Range Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō is open on Tuesday morning, but the New Zealand Transport Agency is advising motorists to treat the trip with caution.

Snow closed two main roads into Hawke's Bay on Monday - SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa was closed for a short period on Monday evening- and SH5's closure on Monday morning left a dozen trucks stuck.

The winter blast coated the hills around the region in white - there was even some brief excitement about sleet that looked like snow on Te Mata Peak on Monday morning - and hail fell at semi- regular intervals across the twin cities.

Snow covers the ground in the Waikaremoana Te Urewera area. Photo / Ngai Tuhoe Te Urewera - Facebook

It also brought wind in its icy breath - MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the strongest gust of wind happened between 4am to 5am on Monday at Mahia and measured 152km/h.

Winds reached 83km/h in Napier shortly before 8am and 91km/h in Wairoa just before 10am.

