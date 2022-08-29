Napier-Taupō Rd and Maraekakaho Rd blocked by separate serious crashes

Maraekakaho Rd is blocked after a serious crash in Hastings on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two people have been seriously injured following a serious crash in Hastings on Tuesday morning.

A police statement said the crash involving two vehicles on Maraekakaho Road, Hastings, was reported just after 8am.

The statement said Maraekakaho Rd is blocked and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and a manager responded to the scene and treated then transported two people in a serious condition, to Hawkes Bay Hospital.

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō has also closed following a serious two-vehicle crash, involving a truck and a ute, on Tuesday morning.

A police statement said emergency services responded to a crash between the cross roads of High Level Road and Wairango Road, Iwitahi, which was reported to police just after 6am.

The police statement said two people are reported to have serious injuries and two people are reported to have moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi and the police statement said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

