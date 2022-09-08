The dropout soon after truck drivers raised the alarm in early July. Photo / NZME

Both lanes at the site of a dropout between Te Haroto and Tarawera on State Highway 5 will be back in use from late Friday after urgent repairs, which started just days after an assessment it was at no further significant risk of dropping away.

The statement was made on July 4, but single laning and potential other restrictions were announced just three days later, extending to the use of stop-go traffic lights while the major work was being done.

In a statement released by national highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA, regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said the project was initially scheduled to take about 10 weeks, but most of the work had been completed within six weeks.

"Our contractors have worked incredibly hard to reinstate two-way access four weeks ahead of schedule," she said.

Some work, including replacement and relocation of a culvert, is still to be done, and will also need stop-go management.

"We are still working through the timing of this work and will share details with the community as soon as we are able," Hankin said.

The restrictions had caused delays for traffic, particularly in clearing traffic after complete closures of SH5 between Eskdale and SH1 at Taupo because of crashes and bad weather - with three shutdowns in the seven days up to Tuesday this week.

Meanwhile, other emergency works on Hawke's Bay roads continue, with construction at a large slip at Waikoau Hill on State Highway 2, between Napier and Wairoa, set to start in early October, with the aim to reopen the road to two lanes in early December.

Plans are also being finalised to repair a steep underslip south of White Pine Bush between Tangoio and Tūtira with construction expected to get under way in early November.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work to reinstate roads hit hard by this year's weather events," Hankin said.