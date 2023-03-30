Napier-Taihape Rd has reopened to the public. Photo / File

Napier-Taihape Rd has reopened to the public. Photo / File

Another major road has reopened in Hawke’s Bay after it was badly damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Napier-Taihape Rd reopened to the public this week, six weeks on from the cyclone of February 14.

That road has been open to residents and essential services in recent weeks but part of it remained closed to the general public, as repair works continued around the Waiwhare and Kuripapango areas.

Rangitikei District Council confirmed on Wednesday the entire road had reopened.

Hastings District Council, which looks after the Hastings side of the road, said it was now fully open. “However, motorists can expect delays at cyclone-damage repair sites.”

Napier-Taihape Rd stretches more than 100 kilometres.

Earlier this month, State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō Rd, also reopened after extensive repairs.

While both those key roads were closed, motorists were taking huge detours through Palmerston North to travel north to the likes of Hamilton or Auckland.



