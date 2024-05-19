Voyager 2023 media awards
Napier-Taihape Rd: Cyclone survivor, mayor say road should become state highway

By
5 mins to read
Communities across the country look back on the biggest storm to hit New Zealand this century. Video / Corey Fleming / Zoe McIntosh / Getty Images

A cyclone survivor and the mayor of Hastings have both called for the troubled 115km Napier-Taihape Road to be turned into a state highway.

The road is the main alternate to the State Highway 5

