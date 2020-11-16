Napier South Centennial Events Centre out of action after flooding

It could be some time before sport is played at the Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre again. Photo / Paul Taylor

Flooding damage at the Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre, formerly known as Centennial Hall, in Napier South has forced the postponement and cancellation of sport at the venue.

The Latham St site at McLean Park was caught up in last week's floods in Napier, and owners Napier City Council said the wooden floor of the hall was "seriously water damaged".

In a statement, the council said the floorboards of the three courts there were warped by the water, resulting in an uneven surface with sharp edges across the entire floor.

It said it had begun an insurance claim, and whether the floor would be repaired or replaced was still to be confirmed, as was how long it will be before it is suitable as a playing surface again.

According to the city council, the local basketball organisations inspected the floor last Wednesday and agreed it was too dangerous to play on.

Basketball Hawke's Bay decided to cancel or postpone the tournaments it hosts at Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre on Thursday, when it said the venue was "now out of action for the year due to health and safety."

It opted to cancel its Breakers Years 5&6 Napier Term 4 Competition and postpone the Fusion Physio and Higher Adult Competitions.

All futsal matches due to take place at the hall have been moved to other venues due to damage caused by the recent deluge as well.

A senior citizens exercise class at the hall, which hosts many different sports and events throughout the year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Central Football – Hawke's Bay announced that due to the flooding, all futsal that was due to played at the venue on Tuesday has been shifted outdoors to the Unison Turf at Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay, Percival Rd, Hastings, until further notice.

The temporary closure of the venue for sport will significantly reduce the available indoor court space in Napier.

A $10 million plus expansion to Pettigrew-Green Arena that will add eight courts to the three existing ones was announced in August, but that project will likely not be completed for another 15 months.