Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier shop owners supportive of cruises, despite 131 Covid cases on first vessel

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
4 mins to read
Ovation of the Seas in Napier Port on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ovation of the Seas in Napier Port on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier shop owners and workers appear largely comfortable with cruises continuing to dock, after the first visit from a ship in more than two years had over 100 active Covid cases aboard.

Hawke's Bay welcomed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today