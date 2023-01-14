Napier sailor Phil Jameson recently won the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo Paul Taylor

When Napier sailor Phil Jameson isn’t winning major sailing races around the globe he is helping save lives as a first responder for St John ambulance.

Jameson is back home in Hawke’s Bay after adding another feather to his decorated cap in the world of sailing - winning the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

It was the first time he has won Australia’s most famous sailing race which was held at the end of December.

The two-time America’s Cup winner (1995 and 2000) said it was a great feeling crossing the finish line in Tasmania, alongside the champion 24-person crew onboard Andoo Comanche.

“We came in about midnight and there were still dozens of [spectator] boats out there with the lights, and the breeze was dropping so we did not come in with nasty conditions, it was just champagne sailing up the river and we received an awesome welcome,” the pitman said.

“It was just a really cool experience and we really felt like we had achieved something ... it felt really good.”

Jameson, who will race onboard the 100ft yacht again at the end of this year to try and defend the title, said it was great to win the race after being involved in the event “off and on” since 1997, including a couple of second-placed finishes.

He said the conditions were great considering the race can become dangerous if the weather turns on sailors. Six sailors died during the 1998 event.

Jameson is enjoying being back home in Napier with his family, which includes his two sons and wife Kylie, and has begun work with St John ambulance.

He started as a volunteer during Covid and now works part-time as a first responder while training to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).

“It is something I have always wanted to get into,” he said.

“That gives me something else to do when I am back in New Zealand ... I can go and do 30 or 40 days on the roads as an ambo.”

Jameson was out on a shift on Thursday and said his career as a sailor had carried over a few useful skills.

“I think there is a little bit [of cross over]. You need to step back and look at the situation before you go flying into it and make a poor call.”

However, he said he always looked to his peers at St John and there was always fantastic support and experienced heads around for jobs.

He has no plans to retire from professional sailing anytime soon and said he would love to win the Jules Verne Trophy, which is a round-the-world sailing event, if the opportunity arose in the future. Jameson has also won the Volvo Ocean Race in the past.



