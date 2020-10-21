Napier Repertory staging quirky Kiwi comedy The Pink Hammer

Attending The Pink Hammer rehearsal are Kirsty Daly, left, Liv Whyte, Quinn Sutherland, Emily Miller-Matcham and Linda Welch.

Napier Repertory Players, based at The Little Theatre in McGrath St, are delighted to be bringing a quirky Kiwi comedy to the stage this November, says public relations team member Glenn Cook.

"After an extremely disrupted 2020 which saw most of the theatre's programme postponed to 2021, we are excited to be back on the stage and back on track with this delightful New Zealand production."

The Pink Hammer by Michele Amas has been extremely popular since its debut in 2014, and the action follows what happens to a bloke when his man's shed is taken over by four women who want to get their hands on his tools.

Annabel (a strident marriage counsellor), Helen (an elderly ex-horse breeder), Louise (a neurotic nurse) and Siobhan (a young Irish wanderer) turn up, looking forward to learning carpentry skills from a pioneering female furniture maker, but instead they find Woody, an out-of-work, disgruntled builder who's less than impressed to find four sheilas amongst his claw hammers.

A variety of personality types clash and mesh in this endearing, heart-warming and hilarious Kiwi comedy directed by Monique Cowern.

• The season of The Pink Hammer runs from Wednesday, November 11 to Saturday, November 21, with a Sunday matinee on November 15. Tickets are available from iTicket.co.nz, Napier Municipal Theatre, i-Site Hastings and i-Site Havelock North.