Hayley Munro (left), John Cocking, Chris Chambers, Rob Dallas, and Jack Garvey are On The Right Track.

Tickets are now available for Napier Repertory Players' end-of-year performances of Tim Hambleton's hilarious New Zealand comedy On The Right Track, which runs from November 16–26 at The Little Theatre.

Written by Dunedin-based playwright Tim Hambleton, On The Right Track is Kiwi humour at its very best.

Hambleton has written several award-winning comedies including Heaven Help Us! and Gone To Seed.

Set in 1981 New Zealand, Rob Muldoon is Prime Minister, the Springboks are on tour, Charles and Di have just got married, DD Smash and The Mockers dominate the airwaves.

A group of railway workers have a secret they are anxious to keep, as they work on the Taitapu to Westing railway line, which has not had a train on it for years.

They have managed to fly under the radar until now, turning up for work each day as if nothing were amiss, but when an overzealous ministry official turns up to conduct an audit, their livelihood is suddenly in jeopardy.

Together they must come up with a plan to save their jobs.

