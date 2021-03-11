Napier rates predicted to double over next decade

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise last month marking the anniversary of an earthquake that shaped Napier over the last 90 years. Now her council is planning how the city sees-out the the century. Photo / File

Projections which could see Napier rates double over the next decade are expected to spark intense debate over Napier City Council's draft long-term plan.

But that's just what the doctor ordered for Mayor Kirsten Wise who said after a consultation process was approved by her council on Thursday that if every single ratepayer made a submission she would be "over the moon".

"It's a community and council partnership. It's got to be."

Napier has had the lowest average rates across the country for at least the past two decades, she said, but, as with other councils there are issues of under-investment in infrastructure to be addressed, with significant external borrowing, from what had been a strong financial position with zero external debt.

To achieve growth and project requirements for the plan the council has set rates increase limits of 7-9 per cent a year, compounding to an increase of about 108 per cent over the duration of the 2021-2031 plan, which is reviewed every three years.

The Hastings District Council, which has a history of borrowing and higher rates, last month confirmed a draft plan for consultation with projects of annual urban rates limits descending from 6.8 per cent to 5.3 per cent over the next three years, and an average 3.75 per cent annually for the rest of the decade, a rural limit averaging 7 per cent over the next six years.

Wise said hopes in Napier are that with public input increases can be kept "well below" the limits.

Based on workshops over the past year, and pre-engagement which included a survey attracting 457 responses, the council decided to complete the updating of the strategy for the city by putting a draft out for public consultation over April and May and holding its plan meeting in the second week of June.

It sets out the council's vision, direction, work plan and budgets which are modified as the years go by in annual plans and the regular setting of rates each year.

A report from council corporate planning analyst Lauren Sye and corporate accountant Talia Foster says preparation said the review is taking place amid "significant challenges", including the Covid-19 crisis, the November 9 flood, and future management of "Three Waters" infrastructure.

Just over 60 per cent of respondents supported delaying non-infrastucture projects in the interests of getting it right with the waters, headed by drinking water.

The plan proposes modernising the water supply to full-compliance within five years, with a longer option, and among other items up for informing the residents is development of a masterplan for development of a new Civic Centre and reopening the public library.

Both were vacated in haste amid earthquake-risk issues more than three years ago, leaving the council operation of more than 500 staff scattered across its depot and other sites, including leased headquarters on the corner of Marine Parade and Vautier St.