The Napier City Council has reduced its proposed record rates increase in response to public submissions.

Most councils in NZ signalled significant increases in rates this year and in March Napier proposed a record hike.

Council staff at the time recommended a 23.7 per cent average rates increase this year, with a forecast of 10.5 per cent next year and 8 per cent for the 2026-2027 year.

The proposal sparked a fiery reaction from ratepayers, with more than 800 submitters during the public three-year-plan consultation process.

After the hearings this week, the council issued a statement confirming the proposed increase had been cut from 23.7 per cent to 19.95 per cent for 2024/25.

The lower increase was made possible partly by reducing labour costs, originally 11.7 per cent of the proposed 23.7 per cent increase, by 1.75 per cent of rates.

That meant full-time equivalent staff numbers would be kept at the current level of 760.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said the council heard from several submitters about their concerns over labour costs.

“Our decision to reduce the labour-cost increase reflects the community’s request to explore organisational efficiencies. That said, we can’t afford to reduce our ability to deliver on essential projects and services,” Wise said.

The reduction was also achieved by lowering the proposed resilience rate to 0.45 per cent for 2024/25, 1 per cent for 2024/26 and 1.5 per cent for 2026/27.

“I know that 19.95 per cent is still a large increase compared to our increases in previous years. We need to take a big step forward to get us into a healthy position, and from there we can move on with more moderation,” Wise said.

“With this 19.95 per cent increase, we’re making up for lost time. We can’t leave a situation like the one we have inherited. We must put resources into essential infrastructure to ensure firm foundations for our future.”

Another outcome of the council’s deliberations was an agreement to roll back the proposed targeted stormwater rate map to the original map to alleviate pressure on affected rural residential ratepayers.

The council reaffirmed its intention to shift its focus to delivering retirement housing only and fund this through selling some social housing villages, but it noted no tenants would lose their homes.

Council officers were directed to review Ocean Spa’s fees with a view to introduce a discount for residents and Supergold card holders in time for 2024/25.

The three-year plan 2024-27 will be adopted at the council’s meeting on June 27.