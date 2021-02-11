Napier rates debate: Services provided by council to Bay View residents in spotlight

Napier City councillor Keith Price at a campaign meeting in 2019 and now sharing the concerns of his Ahuriri Ward Bay View constituents about conditions of roads in their area. Photo / File

The Napier City Council was on Friday completing deliberations after a three-day hearing of submissions on rate proposals in its Revenue and Finance Policy.

The extraordinary meeting of the council started on Tuesday in the large exhibition room of the War Memorial Centre, with the council still without a permanent home more than three years after the abandonment of its Civiic Building after it failed earthquake-risk assessments in 2017,

Five public consultation meetings were held late last year, leading to submissions from ratepayears, of whom almost 30 took up the right to presentation in-person during the hearing.

The council proposes a re-ordering of rating differentials, and faced particular concerns from residents of Bay View amid possible increases without increased services.

The Bay View area was drawn into the boundaries of the City Council in the 1989 local government reforms which did-away with the Hawke's Bay Country Council, of which Bay View had previously been a part.

The Revenue and Finance Policy is the first rate structure review in Napier in more than 30 years, with councillors agreed a review was long overdue.

Today, fifth-term councillor Keith Price empathised with Bay View resident concerns, telling the meeting he and fellow Ahuriri Ward member Hayley Browne were "taken on a tour" of the area's roads.

With Bay View in his Ward, he conceded the conditions "were disgusting" and added: "If they were in the city they'd be fixed."

The Council was hoping complete deliberations by midday.

"We've only got the room booked until 12 o'clock," said Mayor Kirsten Wise, hopeful the process would be completed in time.