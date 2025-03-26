Napier Port welcomes last cruise of summer season - how did it compare to previous years?

“We had a record year last year of 89 cruise vessels, so receiving around 80 this season is still a good result, and we have experienced less reduction than other regions this season.”

The Carnival Splendor – which has capacity for 3000 passengers – arrived in port on a foggy Hawke’s Bay morning on Thursday.

There is one other cruise booked between seasons this year, the Insignia, which is scheduled to visit Napier Port in late May.

The 2025-26 season is currently scheduled to begin on November 21.

“Looking ahead to next season, around 70 bookings are already confirmed, though we anticipate this number may increase, as cruise bookings can be made as late as three months before arrival,” the port spokeswoman said.

“We’re also excited about the potential for even larger vessels to call in the future.

“Icon Class vessels, the largest in the world, have yet to visit New Zealand.

“However, Napier Port’s 6 Wharf [which opened in 2022] is capable of accommodating ships of this scale, opening up opportunities to welcome larger cruise ships in future seasons.”

The cruise season helps bring a welcome boost to Napier shops, eateries and attractions each year, with one retailer previously telling Hawke’s Bay Today her sales triple over that period compared to winter.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.