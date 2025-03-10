Napier has had one of its busiest cruise-ship days with more than 5000 visitors from three liners in port on Monday.
Thousands thronged the Emerson St shopping precinct, before heading back to the port in a fleet of buses.
Napier Port chief operating officer Adam Harvey said passengers number totalled 5206.
Heritage Adventurer was first of the trio to berth at 7.25am on 3 Wharf, followed by Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas — on its 25th visit since 2017 — at 8.35am on 6 Wharf, facing the sea, then Viking Orion at 12.28pm on 2 Wharf.
The port, with 6 Wharf, was capable of accommodating the Icon-Class ships, which had not yet visited New Zealand, he said.
They included Icon of the Seas (364m length) — the first Icon class vessel to enter service and so far cruising mainly in the Caribbean — and Star of the Seas, expected to be delivered later this year.
Just seven visits to Napier remain in the October-March season.
More than 2000 passengers were expected in two more arrivals later in the week, with the biggest influx being about 4900 on the Quantum of the Seas on March 20.
