The Napier Port Ocean Swim is back for its 20th year and organisers are inviting local swimmers of all ages and abilities to take the plunge on Saturday at Perfume Pt.
Entries are open and organisers say they want more locals to sign up and be part of the event as individual swimmers or as a team – regardless of whether they’re first-time ocean swimmers or seasoned athletes.
Swim races on the day range from 200m to 2.5km and are open to all ages. The event will run alongside the Napier Triathlon Festival, bringing an atmosphere of fun and fitness to the city.
But, Napier Aquahawks Swim Club chairwoman and event organiser Charlene Donald said the Napier Port Ocean Swim isn’t just about fun competition, it’s about coming together as a community.