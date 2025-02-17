“There’s always a great vibe at the beach leading up to event day,” she said.

“The swim is less about competition and more about the personal and mental challenge – participating, enjoying the moment – and having fun with friends and family."

Last year’s event drew over 150 participants and Donald is optimistic about an even bigger turnout this year, boosted by its alignment with the Napier Triathlon Festival.

“The 2.5k race remains a crowd favourite, but we’re also seeing significant growth in the 1k category,” she said.

“We’re thrilled with the community’s response and are looking forward to another successful event.

“While the weather has been unpredictable recently, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for blue skies and calm seas.”

Dave McMahon, a swim coach of 15 years who coaches with the Aquahawks, says although open water swimming can feel intimidating at first, with the right preparation and support it’s an incredibly rewarding experience.

“The key is to build confidence, understand the conditions, and swim in a well-monitored environment, like this event,” he said.

“And as a bonus, salt water is great for the skin too.”

McMahon said the course will be clearly marked and the Pacific Surf Lifesaving Club will be out in force on the day to ensure nobody gets into any trouble.

“It’s a fun morning out, and no matter what your time, the crowd will cheer everyone back in giving you a great sense of achievement,” he said.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson is also enthusiastic about the 20th event.

“We’re delighted to support the Napier Port Ocean Swim once again,” Dawson said.

“With open water swimming growing in popularity, this event perfectly reinforces our commitment to promoting water safety in our community while also encouraging active lifestyles and personal challenges.”