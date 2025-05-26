“This is not a consumer demand issue, it is a supply problem - visitors still want to come here and passenger ratings for New Zealand are incredibly high, but the cost and complexity for cruise lines means they are shifting their focus to other, more-welcoming destinations,” she said.
“A decline in ship visits and passenger numbers means fewer tourism dollars for regional communities, less investment in NZ by global cruise operators, and the potential loss of our reputation as a world-class cruise destination.”
Fees and levies to visit New Zealand and its ports, combined with global fuel price and currency shift pressures, have made New Zealand among the most expensive cruise spots in the world, she said.
Napier City Business general manager Pip Thompson said other regions were facing higher declines than Napier, which remained a popular tourist destination - with easy access from the port to the heart of the city.
“We all know that cruises bring so much vibrancy to the city,” she said.
“I wouldn’t say it is worrying ... it is a sign of the times and - like anything - it will pick up again.
“And we are lucky we still have large cruise liners coming in.”
Ovation of the Seas, a massive cruise ship with capacity for almost 5000 passengers, is not scheduled to return to Napier for the 2025/26 season.
However, sister ship Anthem of the Seas, which has the same capacity, is booked for five visits.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.