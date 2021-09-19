Napier police's quick response lauded by Taupō woman on return of stolen belongings

Police quickly responded to a theft incident in Napier, resulting in a "thankful" victim. Photo / File

A Taupō woman is thankful to the Napier police after their quick response resulted in the return of her belongings, less than an hour after they were stolen from her car.

The woman was in Napier to help her mother move to a new house and had parked her car on the road outside her house overnight on Wednesday/Thursday.

About 1.30am she told her mum that she could hear something outside so went out and checked.

"I saw my car window had been smashed and my gear had been taken," she said.

The offenders had taken the woman's suitcase full of clothes, her handbag, including her wallet as well as a new pair of shoes she'd just bought.

She jumped in her car to see if she could find the culprits and saw a police patrol car so stopped and told them what had happened.

"The officer told me to go home and call 105 to report the crime and said he would send a police dog patrol around.

"I thought this would be hours away, but five minutes later a police officer and his dog arrived."

The dog was able to track the offender to a nearby house, where they were found with all of the woman's belongings and trying on her clothes.

She said she never thought she would get everything back.

"I am absolutely rapt and just so thankful to the police for their quick response."

"My grandson has told me he now wants to be a police officer when he grows up so he can get old lady's bags back when they are stolen."