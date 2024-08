The railway crossing on Taradale Rd before the crash. Photo / Google Maps

Police want to speak to the occupants of a vehicle which smashed into a railway signal in Napier after they took off in another vehicle.

About 5.45pm on Wednesday, a vehicle collided with a railway signal near the Gull service station on Taradale Rd in Marewa.

The occupants of the vehicle were picked up by another vehicle, and left the scene in a white Toyota ute.

Police want to speak to the occupants of the single-vehicle crash.