A new stopbank is being planned for Waiohiki just outside of Napier to help protect the community from future floods.

There are plenty of stopbanks alongside the Tūtaekurī River and the plans will help address a 1km “gap” in that river’s stopbank network next to Waiohiki.

That community was badly flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle last February including homes, businesses and Napier Golf Club.

Fortunately, Waiohiki Marae was not flooded and became a safe evacuation point for residents.

A proposed new stopbank will help protect Waiohiki from the Tutaekuri River. Pictured is Waiohiki Marae. Photo / Paul Taylor

Plans for a new stopbank are in the early stages to better protect the area and cover about a 1km stretch between Redclyffe Bridge and the golf club.

There was no stopbank there previously as Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) considered the land to be high enough to withstand a one-in-100-year flood.

However, the floods of last February far exceeded one-in-100-year flood projections.

“Planned works at Waiohiki include a new stopbank from Redclyffe Bridge to the rear of Napier Golf Course and realignment of Upokohino Stream to accommodate the new stopbank,” a regional council document, about the plans, read.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the referenced area is above the modelled 1:100-year flood levels, Cyclone Gabrielle demonstrated that this area is a relative weak point in the Heretaunga Plains Flood Control Scheme.

“This is due to its proximity to the bridge and because the high ground, while above the 1:100-year flood levels, appears to provide less freeboard above those levels than areas protected by stop banking.

The existing stopbanks (in blue) and the gap just above Waiohiki where a new stopbank is proposed. Photo / HBRC

“HBRC has therefore identified the need for better resilience at this location.”

Site investigations have been completed and the design stage is underway.

Napier Golf Club president Riki Mitchell said the club was supportive of the plans as it would benefit the wider community.

He said there was “a bit of a gap” in the stopbank network at present.

He said the main benefit of a new stopbank was to nearby homes rather than the golf club, as it would only protect a couple of holes.

The 18th green at Napier Golf Club in the aftermath of Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor.

“What it will do is offer a little bit more protection to the houses if there is to be another flood,” he said.

“We have been engaged with HBRC about it and we have been working with them to help provide a solution.

“We are working with them because we see protecting the community and people of Waiohiki as being very important.”

The initial plans would impact part of the golf club’s land as six practice holes may need to be relocated in future, so the stopbank can connect to an existing ridge.

He said the club had recovered well after being badly flooded last year.

Initial design of where the stopbank will go. Photo / HBRC

“There were some hard questions asked about whether we would be able to recover, so to get to where we are today is a bit of a miracle,” he said, with the support of members and the community.

It is unclear at this stage when the new stopbank could be completed if it goes ahead.

A total of $10 million worth of flood protection has been earmarked for Waiohiki.

A Government cyclone package, signed with councils in Hawke’s Bay last year, has allocated just over $200 million for flood protection measures across the region.

