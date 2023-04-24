We need help in Waiohiki as Cyclone Gabrielle recovery work lags

Eight weeks on rubbish and silt is still piled high at Waiohiki, a small rural community located south of Taradale. Photo / Ruth Wong

OPINION: Waiohiki is a small rural community located south of Taradale, in Hawke’s Bay.

Along with its neighbouring communities, it was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, which swept through in the early hours of Tuesday, February 14, causing widespread damage and displacing many residents from their homes, with no time to think of anything but escaping fast.

Since then the people of Waiohiki have been struggling to survive, with many forced to live without the comfort of their homes.

“I woke up and the water was already up to my knees,” Roy Pewhairangi said.

In a plea for help, the Waiohiki resident invited Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated staff to come and view the problems they face to inform our iwi board of the difficulties they are experiencing with the lack of council response.

I drove through Waiohiki with Roy and his nephew Tainui, to see the real state of the community and how things were eight weeks on.

The cyclone brought with it strong winds and heavy rain, which caused severe flooding and landslides in many parts of the community. The Tūtaekurī River, which runs through the heart of the community, overflowed its banks, causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Many families were forced to evacuate their homes, and some lost everything they owned.

“At Waiohiki Marae about 80 per cent of our homes are uninhabitable due to severe flood damage displacing most of our hapū as refugees in temporary accommodation throughout Napier and Hastings,” Roy said.

There are 92 residential homes in Waiohiki, 70 are inhabitable. Around 20 whānau members are still living at Waipatu. Roy and his nephew live in temporary housing in Napier.

In the aftermath of the cyclone, the community came together to support one another. Volunteers from all over the country worked tirelessly to clear debris and repair damaged infrastructure.

The Tihei Mauri Ora Emergency Response team and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence provided emergency relief supplies such as food and water. Waiohiki Marae was the immediate place of safety for many of the residents. Most of the whānau were trucked to Waipatu Marae, where some still reside.

“During the first three weeks after the flood we were grateful that many volunteers came to help us, after that the whānau used their own resources to remove silt and debris, waiting for insurance and EQC claims to be finalised – if you were insured. Some whānau don’t have resources to get this mahi done. Despite our efforts, many people are still struggling to get back on their feet and feel helpless. We need help! “ Roy said.

One of the biggest challenges facing the people of Waiohiki is the time it is taking to be able to get back into their homes. Many homes were destroyed or severely damaged in the cyclone, and those that remain standing are uninhabitable due to flood damage or other issues. As a result, many families have been forced to live in temporary accommodation while they wait for their homes to be repaired or rebuilt.

It is obvious the whānau want to return to normality and at least be able to clean up their front and back yard to get a cabin or caravan onto their land, so they can be close-by to work on their properties while maintaining their jobs to survive and provide for their families.

Living in temporary accommodation can be incredibly challenging, particularly for families with young children or elderly relatives.

The cramped living conditions, lack of privacy, and limited access to basic amenities such as running water and electricity can take a toll on people’s mental and physical health.

Many families are also struggling to keep up with their rent or mortgage payments, which has added to their financial stress.

Despite these challenges, the people of Waiohiki have shown incredible resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

They are to be commended for their efforts to maintain their dignity during such hard times. The community needs support and resources to rebuild their homes and their lives.

While the road to recovery may be long and challenging, the people of Waiohiki remain hopeful and determined.

But like a nightmare, when they return to their homes, they are re-traumatised by the state of their properties and homes.

There are great leaders in the community seeing things through. A locality plan looks ahead to a 10-year strategy for recovery, and if the stars align the future looks good.

If anything, I hope that this article brings new hope for the people of Waiohiki – this beautiful community that sits south of Taradale where the grass seems a lot greener.