Alleged Napier pharmacy burglar caught, stolen fragrances returned to store

Contractors get to work on repairs to the front entrance at Life Pharmacy in Napier after an early-morning burglary on Monday, which followed two similar raids in April. Photo / Doug Laing

A youngster who allegedly raided downtown Napier’s only pharmacy for men’s fragrances has been caught, and the stolen perfumes have been returned to the store.

About 2.30am on Monday, two alleged offenders driving a stolen, dark-coloured Subaru station wagon used a weapon, possibly a hammer, to smash a front-entrance glass door at Life Pharmacy on Emerson St. It was the third time in 10 weeks the store had been raided, after being burgled on April 7 and April 21.

They targeted men’s fragrances – taking Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, 1 Million, Boss and Paco Rabanne Pour Homme products. Similar products were taken in the two other raids and in break-ins at two other stores in April, leading to four arrests.

Inspector Caroline Martin, Hawke’s Bay area prevention manager, said police found a vehicle on Venables Ave in Onekawa a short time after the robbery, along with items believed to be from the store, which have been returned.

After making some inquiries, police spoke to one person and referred them to Youth Aid.