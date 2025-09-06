Napier night shelter expects to chase new Government homelessness funding

The government statement on Friday said it was taking “immediate action” to support people living without shelter, and conceded “there continues to be a large and growing number of people” in the predicament.

Minister of Housing Chris Bishop and Associate Minister Tama Potaka said that, in addition to existing services, $17m would be committed to support the homeless and services around them.

It comprises $7m in support for social housing for those on the Housing First programme, and, working through existing service providers, up to $10m for the services dealing with people who are “sleeping rough”.

Cleary said that at Monday’s meeting with MP Nimon, during which a group of homeless and supporters gathered outside her office near the square, an offer was made to encourage a government minister’s visit to the shelter, to “see what we are doing”.

Nimon told Hawke’s Bay Today the meeting was “extremely constructive and positive”, discussing the “success” of Āhuru Mōwai and the closure of the Homeless Outreach Centre.

The Outreach had been run by service provider Whatever it Takes (WIT), which is also a partner in the founding of the new shelter in Hastings St.

The Outreach had been run at a property leased from Kāinga Ora, but ceased due to increased cost and a lack of funding.

Nimon said it was important to clarify the closure was not connected to the opening of the new night shelter.

She said it was “unfortunate that a political stunt” was staged outside the office during the meeting, because it “detracted from the positive discussions taking place”.

She said on Friday: “I’ve written to Ministers Bishop and Potaka following the meeting with the Napier Ahuriri Homeless Society and invited them to visit Ahuru Mōwai in Napier.

“I thank the ministers for taking action on this issue and for their commitment to delivering the right homes, in the right places, with the right supports for rough sleepers,” she said. “I’d be thrilled to welcome them and show first-hand the challenges we’re facing with homelessness – and the incredible work being done by the society.”

The shelter trust received Napier City Council and charitable trust funding, having already raised more than $50,000 since being formed in February.

But Cleary said the Government’s support is needed for the sustainability to support projects dealing with homelessness.

WIT chief executive Sam Aberahama, who also hadn’t heard of the announcement, said he’d drafted an invitation to Potaka to visit the shelter.

