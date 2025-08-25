Advertisement
Call for better government services support as Napier Outreach closes

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Whatever It Takes Trust CEO Sam Aberahama with the key to symbolically turn for the last time closing the door of the Outreach centre on Clive Square. Photo / Doug Laing

Napier health and wellbeing services provider Whatever It Takes (WIT) Trust is looking for more ideas for the homeless and disadvantaged after closing its Clive Square Outreach centre.

The centre has a background as the Lighthouse, dating back to 2001, and has been run by WIT for 10 years, navigating

