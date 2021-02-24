Napier newcomers welcomed to lunch group

Heather Fletcher (front, left) at the Newcomers Lunch Group outing at Sangam Indian restaurant in Napier. Photograph by Warren Buckland

Being a newcomer happens to most of us at some time in our lives — first day at a new school, new job, new city, or for some of us, a new country. A group set up in Napier around 15 years ago aims to help newcomers settle in — or it may just be the perfect place for others to make new friends.

Heather Fletcher moved to New Zealand from Canada about five years ago and says she felt quite lonely in her first year. She was looking for a group where she could meet other people. She now helps organise the Newcomers Lunch group, where between 10 and 20 people meet up fortnightly for lunch.

"I read in your paper about the Newcomers Lunch group and decided to go, it was one of the best things I did. If you are new to Napier from elsewhere in New Zealand or from another country, there is a lot to learn about our city. As a group we give practical tips and advice such as where to find a doctor, dentist, where to shop, groups, things to do, etc," Heather says.

A list of restaurants is chosen for the year and handed out to everyone in the group.

"We go to different restaurants in the Napier area, anyone can go on to our Facebook page and see the list for the year."

Heather is the administrator for the group's Facebook page, so keeps it up to date with news, dates and venues. She says the group has had many reasons to celebrate throughout each year.

"We have celebrated 80th birthdays with everyone singing Happy Birthday and we always have a Christmas lunch where we have a gift exchange game, which is always so much fun."

Every so often the group hosts a speaker from another organisation.

"We've had speakers from Hawke's Bay Sports, Citizens Advice Bureau, Hawke's Bay Tourism and other community groups. We also have people organising picnics and other activities throughout the year."

Heather says it is always interesting to hear where people come from and why they chose to come to New Zealand and live in Hawke's Bay.

"We do ask those new to the group to tell us a bit about themselves."

During her time with the Newcomers Lunch Group, Heather has made some "fantastic friendships".

"One of the women I met on my first Newcomers Lunch became a fast and true friend. We have gone away for weekends, celebrated each other's momentous occasions and have had many a fun time together. I was also invited to join a craft group from one of the women I met. We have plenty of stories of friendships made — men and women, couples and singles — and many of us are still going years after our first lunch."

Heather says the lunch group is not exclusive to newbies.

"Everyone is welcome whether you are new to New Zealand or new to Napier or even if you are not new and you just want to meet new people, you are welcome to join our friendly, fun group."

People from their 20s to well into their 80s, from all walks of life, go to the lunches.

"There are people from all over the world. We have lawyers, a novelist, retired, young mums, artists, business owners — and I am a marriage celebrant. It is always interesting to hear people's ideas on marriage and a lot of conversations about people's own wedding days, which I love to hear."

Newcomers' lunches are quite casual and informal.

"We meet at 12 noon and it goes until people leave. If there is news or something coming up, one of us might stand up and say a few words. If people want to stand up and tell us a bit about themselves and where they're from, we welcome that. We do try to pick restaurants that are affordable so that everyone can come."

Heather says topics discussed over lunches are wide and varied.

"We talk about everything. Sometimes we solve the world's problems and other times we share how to make a perfect apple pie. Although it does seem that there are a lot of gardeners. People tell us about their lives, where they are vacationing or great spots to go for dinner, etc. This is a very kind, supportive and chatty group. People come and go but there is a core group of us who come often and have for years."

■ Newcomers Lunch Group, meets fortnightly on Wednesdays, info on Facebook; Newcomers Lunch Group Hawke's Bay or phone James 06 835 9611.