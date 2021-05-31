Napier murder accused pleads not guilty and keeps name secret

A 48-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 29-year-old female in Clark Av, Pirimai, has denied the charge. Photo File

A 48-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 29-year-old female still cannot be named.

The accused appeared at High Court in Napier on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea before Justice Simon France via AVL from Wellington.

The victim was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1.

She was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital and died on February 28.

The accused was previously charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the charge was later withdrawn and replaced with a murder charge.

Justice France said while a psychological report was being prepared the woman's interim name suppression would be extended until her next appearance on September 3.

Her continued bail was not opposed by the Crown.