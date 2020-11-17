Napier mayoral flood fund open for applications

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, right, and Minister of Emergency Management Kiritapu Allan announcing the relief fund. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Napier City Mayoral Relief Flood Response Fund is open and available to help people affected by flooding in the city.



The fund was boosted by a $100,000 contribution from the New Zealand Government announced by Minister of Emergency Management Kiritapu Allan last Wednesday after Monday's storm that saw more than 230mm of rainfall between 12 noon and 8pm.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the fund was set up to help people buy essential items for daily life that are not covered by insurance and other agencies, such as food, clothing and other personal items.



"We are seeing many local people who have suffered hardship or been disadvantaged as a result of the flooding," Wise said.



"Having this fund available will certainly make life easier for them. If a local resident or ratepayer has been impacted by the floods, and can't get support anywhere else, they can apply."

The public can also donate to the fund.

Those affected are able to apply on the Napier City Council website, where more information on criteria to receiving funding can be found.

Anyone can also donate to the fund, either in cash at the Napier City Council Customer Service Centre, or via internet banking to Westpac account 03-0698-0289001-00 with reference number 33514010.