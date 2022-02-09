Napier: Man charged with serious assault at Countdown Carlyle

The incident happened at Countdown Carlyle (pictured) in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

The incident happened at Countdown Carlyle (pictured) in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A man will face court on Thursday after being charged with a serious assault inside Countdown Carlyle in Napier.

Police were called to a "disorder incident" at the supermarket on Carlyle St about 7.10pm on Wednesday.

"Emergency services received reports of a disorder incident involving two males at a commercial premises," a police spokesman said.

"A man has subsequently been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

The man is due to appear in Hastings District Court this morning.

Some shoppers took to social media to share their experience of the frightening ordeal, with one man sharing he heard "yelling, banging and bashing" from across the supermarket while getting his groceries.

He posted that emergency services were quickly on the scene and the store temporarily closed.