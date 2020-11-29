Napier land rating values rise 37 per cent

The average rateable land value in Napier has risen 37 per cent. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council says a 37 per cent rise in rating valuations for land does not necessarily equal a big rise in rates.

Napier property owners will soon receive a Quotable Value (QV) 2020 Notice of Rating Valuation with an updated value for their property.

On average, land values in Napier have risen 37.1 per cent, to $304,000, since 2017, with residential housing values are up 35.2%.

The average Napier house value is now $655,000.

QV land values are part of the formula to determine rates in Napier.

"Rates are calculated on land value. But any increase in your land value doesn't necessarily mean that your rates will increase," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.



"For example, the average land value increase for Napier is 37%, but this doesn't mean an average rates increase of 37%. Any rates change to your property will depend on how your property valuation compares to the average."

The new rating valuations were prepared for 26,318 properties on behalf of the Napier City Council by Quotable Value (QV).

They show the total rateable value for the district is now $20,214,258,000 with the land value of those properties now valued at $9,679,721,000.

Rating valuations are usually carried out on all New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period.

They reflect the likely selling price of a property at the effective revaluation date, which was 1 September 2020, and do not include chattels.

Napier City Council is proposing the biggest change to the town's rating structure since 1989 and has been consulting with ratepayers who can give feedback up until December 2 via https://www.sayitnapier.nz/ncc/

The council is looking at reducing rating categories from six to three, named

Residential/Other, Commercial and Industrial, and Rural.

This will increase some rates, but will have a minor impact on the majority - about 22,000 would have a slight decrease.