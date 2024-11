“Please keep away from the school until further notice. God bless.”

Porritt School principal Maaka Papuni said on Facebook it was in lockdown.

“We have been advised by the MOE to go into lockdown.

“Our spaces are secure and our students are safe. We cannot lift this lockdown until given the all clear by the NZ Police.

“Please DO NOT come into the school to collect your child, we cannot unlock our spaces for safety reasons. We will update as soon as we know more.”

Henry Hill School school said it was in lock down.

“The kids are safe but we’ve been told to stay locked down until we have been advised that it is safe to let the kids out.”

A source inside Tamatea High School said the school was also in lockdown, but no official confirmation had been provided.