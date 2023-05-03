Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Napier had only 10 hours of drinking water left after weather event, council report shows

By
3 mins to read
Napier only had 10 hours of drinking water left soon after the cyclone of February 14. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier only had 10 hours of drinking water left soon after the cyclone of February 14. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier had 10 hours of drinking water supply left as power cuts during Cyclone Gabrielle also affected the city’s bore sites, a new report says.

Napier City Council released a locality plan this week, setting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today