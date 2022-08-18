Abby Coram-O'Kane loves her weekly dance sessions.

Who doesn't love a good boogie? Add some toe-tapping music and great company and you have the makings of a weekly session held for adults living with an intellectual disability.

Gail Langdon has been running Shake, Rattle & Roll in the Baptist Church auditorium for the past seven years, since moving here from Auckland.

It follows the same format as the original programme she set up in 2012 when two of her friends wanted a music programme where their adult children (one with Downs syndrome and the other autism) could socialise, dance and have fun in a safe, friendly and caring environment, she says.

"When they asked me, I was excited by the challenge and totally without experience of what these folk would like or be able to do. It really wasn't that hard as it turned out, because everyone loves music and the best kind to dance to is rock 'n roll."

Right from the start the people coming to these sessions swelled to very large numbers as the word spread that this was a fun inclusive activity where everyone was accepted and valued, Gail says.

Unfortunately, after five "wonderful years", the Auckland SR&R went into recess through lack of volunteers to run the programme, "but the memories of those happy days remain".

"When my husband Tony and I moved to Napier in 2015, we always had the intention of starting SR&R. At first we wondered if there would be as many adults living with disabilities in Hawke's Bay and the answer we discovered is that there are folk living with a disability everywhere, but they are mostly invisible in their communities."

In October that year, with the encouragement of a team of volunteers from the Baptist Church congregation, they opened the auditorium to the loud sounds of rock 'n roll music.

"And the people came."

Gail says the programme over the past seven years has been a huge success.

"Before the Covid recess, our numbers were topping 130. Participants, support workers and family members faithfully attended from near and far in Hawke's Bay. Now the wait is over. Shake Rattle & Roll in Napier is in good heart and we are back."

She says although current attendance numbers are small, they are growing weekly.

"Every Wednesday in term time, our wonderful team of volunteers waits patiently and expectantly for all of our friends to return. There is even the odd romance and it's sad when one person waits and waits for someone special who can't be there every week."

She says sometimes it's a staffing, transport or Covid reason.

"That's why we have commenced again as we know our folk all want to come back."

Gail writes up and fronts the programme and Tony operates the sound system "and is my enthusiastic supporter".

Some of the team of 16 volunteers assist in getting the wheelchairs in and out of the auditorium, as everyone arrives in mobility vans, private cars and some public transport in all weathers. Other team members are active dancing alongside participants, handing out props and making sure everyone is happy and comfortable. Every person or group attending has a support worker.

"We also take a water break half way through as it's thirsty work for the dancers."

Gail says the age of participants ranges from high schoolers to the elderly. The format each week includes some songs which are firm favourites as there is comfort in the element of certainty as to what is going to happen next, she says.

Gail says people love coming as it's a social opportunity to meet up with friends who are in different organisations — and there is even the odd romance.

No special clothing or shoes are required and at the end of each session, morning tea is served by volunteers from the Napier Kiwanis Club.

"Even the more disabled clients have shown how happy they are to be back, from a small foot movement to a great big happy laugh when they arrive."

■ The Details:

What: Shake Rattle & Roll

When: Wednesdays, 10am-11.30am, term time.

Where: Napier Baptist Church, 36 Riverbend Rd, Napier.

Info: Music and dance session for adults with intellectual disabilities. $3 per person and caregivers free. Morning tea supplied. Info. Gail 027 49551725.