The advice on restricting wastewater use was in place from Monday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier's wastewater network is now operating as normal and there is no need to conserve household water.

Residents can now use showers, washing machines, toilets and dishwashers as they normally would.

On Monday, Napier City Council asked residents were asked to not take baths, flush toilets, use dishwashers or washing machines and keep showers short after the wastewater system became overloaded by heavy rain.

More than 200mm of rain fell on Monday between 4pm and 9pm.