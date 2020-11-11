Napier flooding: 20 slips, 180 incidents, 30 homes not habitable

Sue Fargher said it is hard to even explain what it was like to watch four retaining walls of her garden slip within seconds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier Hill has been devastated by 20 slips after heavy rain and extensive flooding wreaked havoc on the city.

Fire and Emergency NZ area commander Ken Cooper said teams had responded to a total of 180 incidents on Napier Hill which range from slips to flood damage.

Cooper said Napier flood recovery assessment teams had completed 225 assessments of impacted houses and properties.

"Of those 225 assessments, 30 houses are not habitable, 18 of them on/or around Napier Hill. Thirteen of the 30 uninhabitable houses are significantly damaged, 11 on/or around Napier Hill and two in Marewa."

Sue Fargher, a resident of Convent Rd on Bluff Hill, is one of many left shaken after watching their property slip on Monday evening.

"I can't explain, it was just unreal to see the speed is what affected us both, one minute it was all there and the next second it just went."

The land slipped about 4.30pm on Monday caused by the volume of water gushing down on to the property from the hill and school carpark above, she said.

The slip on Convent Rd took out four levels of retaining walls and covered the road. Photo / Warren Buckland

Four retaining walls and levels, a clothesline, the fence, trellis and garden went down and blocked a lower part of Convent Rd below.

"The speed in which it happened, I was standing watching and all of a sudden it just went.

"It's going to be a massive fix."

Fargher said she and her sister who live at the property are now "quite shaken".

A slip on Havelock Rd, Hospital Hill took out a chunk of Chris Dale's garden and a shed. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We've slept in our clothes the past two nights and we're all packed, everything is in the car ready to go because we just don't know ... the house is probably only six feet away from the slip now."

A slip on Hooker Ave, Hospital Hill. Photo / Warren Buckland

Geotechnical engineers will be carrying out further assessments to determine the full extent of the damage.

A woman was buried up to her neck in mud after a slip on Main St, Hospital Hill. Photo / Warren Buckland

Impacted residents seeking assistance can call 0800 422 923 or visit hbemergency.govt.nz and napier.govt.nz