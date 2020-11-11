Napier flooding: 20 slips, 180 incidents, 30 homes not habitable

Napier Hill has been devastated by 20 slips after heavy rain and extensive flooding wreaked havoc on the city.
Fire and Emergency NZ area commander Ken Cooper said teams had responded to a total of 180 incidents on Napier Hill which range from slips to flood damage.
Read More
- Napier flooding: 23 homes deemed uninhabitable, residents evacuated - NZ Herald
- Napier flooding: Woman buried in mud slide rescued by partner in Napier deluge - NZ Herald
- Napier man now living on edge of large slip - 'There's nothing you can do' - NZ Herald
- Napier flooding: Back of house wrecked in Havelock Rd slip - NZ Herald
Cooper said Napier flood recovery assessment teams had completed 225 assessments of impacted houses and properties.
"Of those 225 assessments, 30 houses are not habitable, 18 of them on/or around Napier Hill. Thirteen of the 30 uninhabitable houses are significantly damaged, 11 on/or around Napier Hill and two in Marewa."
Sue Fargher, a resident of Convent Rd on Bluff Hill, is one of many left shaken after watching their property slip on Monday evening.
"I can't explain, it was just unreal to see the speed is what affected us both, one minute it was all there and the next second it just went."
The land slipped about 4.30pm on Monday caused by the volume of water gushing down on to the property from the hill and school carpark above, she said.
Four retaining walls and levels, a clothesline, the fence, trellis and garden went down and blocked a lower part of Convent Rd below.
"The speed in which it happened, I was standing watching and all of a sudden it just went.
"It's going to be a massive fix."
Fargher said she and her sister who live at the property are now "quite shaken".
"We've slept in our clothes the past two nights and we're all packed, everything is in the car ready to go because we just don't know ... the house is probably only six feet away from the slip now."
Geotechnical engineers will be carrying out further assessments to determine the full extent of the damage.
Impacted residents seeking assistance can call 0800 422 923 or visit hbemergency.govt.nz and napier.govt.nz