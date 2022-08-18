Napier City Business Inc. general manager Pip Thompson wants to increase the CBD's vibrancy.

With most of us resigned to the steady increase in prices, Napier City Business Inc. (NCBI) may have set a record.

NCBI has been cheerleading and supporting Napier city businesses for more than 24 years, says general manager Pip Thompson.

"We're a small team that really cares for the people that make up our CBD. From marketing, events and collaborations, to safety, welfare and advocacy, we're here to listen, champion and strengthen everyone in our Napier business community."

But that comes with a cost and for the first time in 21 years, the organisation is asking for an increase in the levy price from members.

"Our membership levy hasn't changed since 2001 but our collective needs have. We want to continue championing our city's businesses and support the hard work that's created the vibrant CBD we have today," Pip says.

NCBI is an independent organisation funded by a targeted levy on all commercial buildings in the Napier CBD rateable area, along with a contribution from the Napier City Council.

There are 450 members including building owners made up of 50 per cent retail, 20 per cent business services, 12 per cent hospitality, 12 per cent health and beauty and 6 per cent activities, accommodation and community services.

"We want to be able to support Hawke's Bay with partnering events and collaborate when events are on. We need to continue supporting Napier's central vibrant business district. That's why we're calling for a funding increase of an average of less than $14 a week. It's about the same as two slices of Vinci's pizza, 12 minutes of fun at Timezone or half a book at Wardini's."

Pip says Napier used to "run itself".

"It was a destination, but now we need to do more, plus we also need to build that vibrancy in winter. Retailers' morale is really affected in the off season with less foot traffic."

She says in order to make these changes, members need to turn up and vote yes.

"We want to make the area safer and invest more in our digital platforms. We've been really focusing on business support so need more funding to carry on this work. Everything will be invested back into the Napier CBD to make it cool. I believe we've forgotten what we've got here."

She says the core is being able to create vibrancy in our inner city and turn that vibrancy into dollars for our retailers.

"We've got some really funky things here. It's great to hold events but we need long term sustainablility, vibrancy and turnover for our retailers. In order to do that, we need a consistent annual plan we can execute and fund."

NCBI is requesting an additional $120,000 in funding from members. The proposed funding increase goes to vote at a Special General Meeting at their AGM at The Mailroom Unit 14/1 Dickens St, Napier, on Tuesday, September 20. Arrive at 5pm, meeting starts at 5.30pm, with a vote to follow. RSVP to Pip.

"Your vote counts. Show up, vote and help us to continue to drive a thriving Napier CBD."

■ To discuss any issues about Napier's CBD, Pip says to hit her up for a coffee (or stronger) and a chat, her shout. Call Pip 021 051 5427 or email pip@napiercbd.co.nz.