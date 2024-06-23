Chipmunks Playland on Taradale Rd in Napier recieved a threatening phone call on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Police say they have identified three young people believed to be responsible for a bomb threat at a Napier business on Sunday.

An indoor playground in Pirimai safely reopened after it was put into lockdown following a bomb threat over the phone, Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman earlier said they responded to a report of a “phone call of a concerning nature” about 10.30am on Sunday at a business on Taradale Rd.

The building was put into lockdown and the people inside were evacuated as a precaution, but a police search found nothing.

Police cordons were lifted by about 12.15pm.

Police said they would like to thank the staff at these businesses who did a good job and did the exact right thing given the initial report.

A staff member at Chipmunks Playland and Cafe said the business reopened its doors about 12.30pm.

“We are relieved it was a hoax, glad everyone is safe and happy to be reopening,” she said.

A statement on Chipmunks Playland Hawke’s Bay’s social media page said the safety of customers was their number one priority.

“We are EXTREMELY sorry for everyone whose visit was cut short this morning, but we hope that you all understand the seriousness of this!” the post said.