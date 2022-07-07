Shannon McClintock shows off her cake decoration.

Having a chat with like-minded people is the icing on the cake for members of the Napier Cake Decorators Guild, who meet on the third Saturday of each month at the Tamatea Community Church.

And maybe the cherry on the top will be hosting next year's annual conference under the umbrella of the NZ Cake Decorators Guild Inc.

"This is where the talent of New Zealand is on display. At conference, there are not only local demonstrators, but renowned cake artists. It's amazing to see the level of skill of everyone all in one place, like one specific flower shown in so many different ways — colours, size and shape; limitless," says Napier Cake Decorators president Marrian McGonigal.

The Napier guild was formed in 1987 and is one of the foundation branches of the New Zealand Cake Decorators Guild Inc. In Napier there are around 20 members.

"There is no age barrier — we are open to anyone who is interested," Marrian says.

Meetings last around two-and-a-half hours and are followed by a cuppa.

"We have a demonstration/workshop where knowledge and techniques are shared. We are all different and find that some work with fondant (store bought, ready-made icing), gum-paste (pre-made icing similar to fondant), cold porcelain (non edible compound), royal icing (used in piping) and wafer paper, another new medium requiring new techniques."

Marian says they try to invite someone from another guild to come and visit during the year.

"This is also good, as you learn what other guilds are doing. A few of the smaller guilds get together once a year for awesome fun and learning in a friendly atmosphere."

She says people join for different reasons, including an interest in the artistic side of making flowers, modelling creatures and the camaraderie and fellowship.

"Having a social chat with like-minded people who share our passion to create something out of nothing is awesome. You can learn anything from YouTube, but it is not the same as sharing with others. We learn by asking questions, reading books and participating. And there is no pressure to participate in the hands-on activities."

The Napier branch also holds in-house competitions which Marrian says encourages further skills and techniques, while fostering friendships. Most of the larger New Zealand branches have demonstration days which are open to the public.

"These are advertised via the New Zealand Cake Decorators website, local Facebook pages and are very well attended."

Exhibitions are on display and open to the public.

■ Napier Cake Decorators Guild, third Saturday of the month, York St, Tamatea, 1.30pm. Further information email napiercdgpresident@gmail.com or napiercdgsecretary@gmail.com.