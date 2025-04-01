A US Embassy spokesperson said in their experience, New Zealanders were amazingly hospitable and friendly.

“We find this incident very surprising.”

Schmidt sent Hawke’s Bay Today the cancellation email he had sent to one would-be guest, in which he says the B&B had changed its guest policy since Zelenskyy and Trump’s disastrous meeting in the White House in February, in which the US President accused his Ukrainian counterpart of “gambling with World War III”.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022 and currently controls about 20% of Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants the three-year conflict in Ukraine to end, likely with Ukraine ceding territory to Russia.

“[We have] decided to not take bookings from the US any longer because Trump betrayed Ukraine,” Schmidt says in his email.

“Your Government is turning to fascism, and I do not support that.

“Trump is a disgusting human being, which reflects on all Americans now. I am very sorry, please blame Musk and Trump for it.”

In the email, Schmidt tells the guest if they can prove they are a Democrat, he will “honour the booking”. If they don’t, Schmidt says there will be no cancellation fee.

Schmidt was on Monday flying a Ukraine flag atop an upside-down US flag at his bed and breakfast on Lighthouse Rd.

He said the flags would remain there, in that way, until Trump, and the “clowns” around him, were convicted of treason.

“I was born in Germany, and we learned a thing or two about fascism and believe that both Trump and Musk are a red flag for me since the Ukraine war started.

“I am not sleepwalking back into 1933, even here in little old Napier.”

Schmidt, who has a fascination with lighthouses, has previously made headlines for trying to recreate a historic lighthouse near the grounds of Napier’s old prison.

The project fell on the deaf ears of council and multiple Government agencies, so last year he turned his attention to a new project offering a reward of $500,000 to anyone who could help him find any of the Fresnel lenses used in lighthouses at Napier, Hokitika, and Matiu Somes Island, Wellington.

Schmidt said his latest stance had already cost him at least two bookings — roughly $500 worth of business — but it would not have much of a financial impact for him.

“I am retired, so I do not rely on the income from the B&B anymore. I host people for reasons beyond just making money.

“It certainly will make some difference for sure, but I see that as my part and duty to support Ukraine and democracy worldwide in any way I can.

“I believe that if everyone cancels US goods, the current clown administration in the US will collapse.”

Schmidt said he regularly emails the American and Russian embassies in Wellington his thoughts about the Ukrainian War, runs petitions, and is planning to protest at a Tesla dealership soon.

He has now closed his B&B for the winter but says he will continue to reject any American booking for next summer.

Schmidt says he loves the American people and is not cancelling their bookings lightly.

“Only when all Americans are affected by what is happening will they come to the realisation that something is seriously wrong with their Maga [Make America Great Again] world view,” he said.

A Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission spokesperson said the Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination in the provision of accommodation on the grounds of national origin, but various exceptions can apply.

“Applying a blanket rule to individuals from a particular community because they belong to that community, can often be harmful and result in discriminatory outcomes.

“People in Aotearoa are, of course, free to hold and express a broad range of views on events here and overseas.

“However, when it comes to restricting access to services, the Human Rights Act makes some forms of discrimination unlawful.”

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said the sector was built on welcoming all guests and providing exceptional service, not discrimination based on nationality.

“While business owners are entitled to their personal views, we encourage all operators to uphold inclusive and professional hospitality practices.

“Visitors from the US are most welcome, with strong arrival numbers over the summer period. We hope this positive trend continues, as sentiment for New Zealand remains strong — an opportunity the hospitality sector is keen to embrace.”

