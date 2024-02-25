Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Awatoto SH51 roundabout work under budget as disruption continues into March

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Enormous queues out of Napier via State Highway 51. Video / Paul Taylor

Traffic delays on seafront route State Highway 51 between Napier and Awatoto have been a frustration to those who make it their daily routine.

But the pain will ease soon - after a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today